Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTTR. ValuEngine cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

OTTR stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $57.74. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.30.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $102,501.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Otter Tail by 15.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,278,000 after buying an additional 107,372 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 71.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

