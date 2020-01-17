PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.61. The stock has a market cap of $190.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $140.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.