BidaskClub Downgrades Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) to Sell

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TLND. ValuEngine lowered Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $56.00 price target on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NASDAQ TLND opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45. Talend has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $53.09. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of -0.11.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Talend had a negative return on equity of 216.86% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Talend will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $1,589,184.00. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Talend by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 444,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 410,089 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,964,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 571,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after purchasing an additional 251,749 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 997,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

