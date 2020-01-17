SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. SLM has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $405.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.58 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SLM by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after buying an additional 205,773 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in SLM during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM during the second quarter worth about $357,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

