Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.11. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $62.93 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

