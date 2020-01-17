Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.
Shares of SBUX opened at $92.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.11. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $62.93 and a 52-week high of $99.72.
In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Article: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.