Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 19.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. Liberum Capital began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.38. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $54.10.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.