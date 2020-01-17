283 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Purchased by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 143,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,821,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,864,000 after purchasing an additional 395,530 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $91.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

