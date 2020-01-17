Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 175 Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nice during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nice by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Nice by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Nice in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nice in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nice alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $176.27 on Friday. Nice Ltd has a 52-week low of $104.87 and a 52-week high of $177.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.