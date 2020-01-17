Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,256,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,383,000 after purchasing an additional 285,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Msci by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after acquiring an additional 423,160 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Msci by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,813,000 after acquiring an additional 935,665 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Msci by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,946,000 after acquiring an additional 85,403 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Msci by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,667,000 after acquiring an additional 331,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Msci in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.56.

In other Msci news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $277.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.42. Msci Inc has a one year low of $158.51 and a one year high of $277.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

