Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 675 Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 374,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,096,000 after acquiring an additional 98,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.82.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,674,611.84. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

