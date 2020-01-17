1,135 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,266,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $819,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,357 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Mplx by 29.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,259,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,883 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mplx by 3,767.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,803,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Mplx by 183.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,511,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mplx by 41.7% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,363,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,967 shares during the last quarter. 31.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPLX. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Mplx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.07.

MPLX opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

