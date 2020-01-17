Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,521 Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, insider John W. Lucey bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $52,084.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,253 shares of company stock valued at $187,926 and have sold 15,000 shares valued at $280,500. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.41.

NYSE DOC opened at $19.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

