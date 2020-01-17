506 Shares in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Purchased by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,646,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,657,000 after purchasing an additional 415,522 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,800,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 351,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 224,885 shares during the last quarter.

SYNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

SYNH stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Syneos Health Inc has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $64.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

