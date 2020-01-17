Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.55.

Shares of LRCX opened at $305.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $136.65 and a twelve month high of $307.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total transaction of $5,215,907.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.