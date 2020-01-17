Allred Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.7% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 97,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $192,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

In other news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,274,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at $20,494,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,509,515.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,228 shares of company stock worth $26,934,906. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $175.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

