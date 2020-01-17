Allred Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 68.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,088,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,546,000 after acquiring an additional 441,352 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

TJX opened at $62.81 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

