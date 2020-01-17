Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on Cummins in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

NYSE CMI opened at $175.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.51 and a 52 week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

