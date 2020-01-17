Allred Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Toyota Motor by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $140.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $116.40 and a 52 week high of $145.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $71.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

