220 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 220 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in VMware by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,613 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in VMware by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in VMware by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,090 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in VMware by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,340 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total value of $4,041,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,299,898.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,296 shares of company stock worth $5,327,054. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $152.20 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $128.69 and a one year high of $206.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.79 and its 200 day moving average is $156.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.14.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

