Allred Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,849,000 after buying an additional 141,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $269,854.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZPN opened at $140.40 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.41 and a 12-month high of $142.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 43.83%. The business had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

