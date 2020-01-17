Allred Capital Management LLC Takes Position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,110 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 14,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,648 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.01. FireEye Inc has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FEYE. SunTrust Banks raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

