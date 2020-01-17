Allred Capital Management LLC Takes Position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,110 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 14,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,648 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.01. FireEye Inc has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FEYE. SunTrust Banks raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 675 Westrock Co
Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 675 Westrock Co
1,135 Shares in Mplx Lp Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC
1,135 Shares in Mplx Lp Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC
Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,521 Physicians Realty Trust
Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,521 Physicians Realty Trust
506 Shares in Syneos Health Inc Purchased by Allred Capital Management LLC
506 Shares in Syneos Health Inc Purchased by Allred Capital Management LLC
Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Lam Research Co.
Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Lam Research Co.
Allred Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Deere & Company
Allred Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Deere & Company


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report