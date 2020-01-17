Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 63,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,316,000 after acquiring an additional 51,466 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $108.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $112.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

