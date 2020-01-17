Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 158.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9,275.0% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.25 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.62.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

