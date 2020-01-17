Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nanometrics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,113,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nanometrics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 48.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NANO stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $877.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nanometrics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NANO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

