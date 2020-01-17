Allred Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 353 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Fortinet by 83.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 29,118 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 79.6% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,993,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,385.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $255,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,133.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Wedbush increased their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortinet to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.65.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $119.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

