Allred Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 847,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,688,000 after acquiring an additional 65,044 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 28.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series C news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $16,100,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $130.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $72.19 and a 12 month high of $131.32. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 342.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.91.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.29). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

