Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $45,000 in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 275 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Workday by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Workday by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Workday by 564.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $558,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 774,901 shares of company stock valued at $127,914,768 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $182.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $151.06 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Workday from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.67.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

