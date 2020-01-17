Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $41,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 32.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 643 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 627.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,706,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 38.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,265 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $159.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

