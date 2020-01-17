State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,516 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,592,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,254,000 after purchasing an additional 149,677 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,998,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,795,000 after purchasing an additional 888,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 146.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 872,086 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 523,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,548,000 after purchasing an additional 86,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 351,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,811,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

NYSE:PB opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.13. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $75.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.48 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

