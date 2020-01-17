Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 751 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $51.43 and a 52-week high of $53.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 675 Westrock Co
Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 675 Westrock Co
1,135 Shares in Mplx Lp Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC
1,135 Shares in Mplx Lp Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC
Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,521 Physicians Realty Trust
Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,521 Physicians Realty Trust
506 Shares in Syneos Health Inc Purchased by Allred Capital Management LLC
506 Shares in Syneos Health Inc Purchased by Allred Capital Management LLC
Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Lam Research Co.
Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Lam Research Co.
Allred Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Deere & Company
Allred Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Deere & Company


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report