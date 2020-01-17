Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 751 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $51.43 and a 52-week high of $53.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

