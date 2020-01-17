State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 324.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,045 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Oceaneering International worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Oceaneering International by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OII opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 2.20. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $497.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.81 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

OII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

