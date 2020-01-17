State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.12 Million Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Calavo Growers worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.29. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.07. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.78 and a 12 month high of $100.58.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $174,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,996,469.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,482,376.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,978 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,701.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,833 shares of company stock worth $5,298,896. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

