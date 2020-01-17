State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,094 Shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Office Depot worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODP. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Office Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 537,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Office Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Office Depot by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 459,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Office Depot by 363.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Office Depot alerts:

Shares of ODP opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. Office Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.82.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Office Depot Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.