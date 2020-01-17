Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,622 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Perficient worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Perficient by 1,766.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 187.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $343,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,732.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,930. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Perficient stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

