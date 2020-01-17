State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 766 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of PRAH opened at $106.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.64 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.