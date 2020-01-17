State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $645,033.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,137,433.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 13,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $862,941.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,728,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,406. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $68.65.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.31 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.34% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

