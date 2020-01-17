State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.16 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Buckingham Research raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

In other news, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $316,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,381.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 777,513 shares in the company, valued at $48,205,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

