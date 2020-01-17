State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 976 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 40.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $1,678,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at $18,119,468.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 34,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total transaction of $3,000,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,524,758.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,160 shares of company stock worth $8,288,319 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. Oshkosh Corp has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average is $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.46.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

