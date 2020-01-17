State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 2,942.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,873 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,239,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,906 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,200 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,859,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,771,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCF opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.69 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vance K. Opperman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $425,100.00. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,594.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

