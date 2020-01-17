State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of KEMET worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of KEMET by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KEMET in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of KEMET by 3,052.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KEMET by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in KEMET in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

KEMET stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. KEMET Co. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.65.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. KEMET had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. KEMET’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KEMET Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KEM. ValuEngine downgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley downgraded KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

