BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of BioTelemetry worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioTelemetry by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,325,000 after purchasing an additional 64,604 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in BioTelemetry by 62.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BioTelemetry by 66.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 151,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BioTelemetry by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

BEAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

BioTelemetry stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $80.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

