State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.20 Million Stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 260.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,425 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 3,005.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the first quarter worth $36,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,977,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 51,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,603,959.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stag Industrial stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.57.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.78 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 19.96%. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

