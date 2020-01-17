State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,726 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Gentex by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 534,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 313,828 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,338,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 397.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 366,147 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gentex by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 616,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 146,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $264,533.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

