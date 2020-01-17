State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Pentair by 25.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Pentair by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Pentair by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Pentair by 41.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pentair by 445.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pentair PLC has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $47.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

