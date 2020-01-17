Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Mobile Mini worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MINI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after buying an additional 66,027 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 182.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after buying an additional 273,300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 224.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,662,000 after buying an additional 763,119 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MINI stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40. Mobile Mini Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MINI. BidaskClub raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on Mobile Mini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Mobile Mini Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

