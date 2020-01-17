State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,172 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 84.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $302,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $60.77.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

