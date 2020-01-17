State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $1,545,057.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,271. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

