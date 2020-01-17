State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Dril-Quip worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Dril-Quip by 450.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth $113,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth $288,000.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $46.87 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRQ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $675,356.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,477.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Raj Kumar sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $35,716.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,464.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,145 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.