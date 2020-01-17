State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTC. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 39.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,303 shares of company stock worth $1,962,313. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $80.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.77.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.86 million. PTC had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTC. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.47.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

