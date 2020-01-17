Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Position Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at about $3,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 14.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,967 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 34,146 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,238.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSII shares. ValuEngine cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

